Friday Morning Fly By: Can’t win if they try

*They tried! Probably. Recap!

*There’s only one untouchable player on this team as the trade deadline approaches and that’s Gerald Mayhew. [Inquirer]

*You think the Flyers will move Keith Yandle? They seem very committed to re-signing all of their sub-par free agent defensemen so who knows! [NBC Sports Philly]

*The Flyers sent Isaac Ratcliffe back to the AHL yesterday. Sure, why not. [Inquirer]

*Speaking of, let’s talk about Morgan Frost again. Charlie takes on why the move makes sense, but might be bad anyway. [The Athletic]

*This week’s power rankings, with a bonus highlight of which player on each team might be primed for a trade. [Sportsnet]

*As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine rages on, Russian NHL players are, expectedly, staying silent on the subject. They’re hockey players. [ProHockeyTalk]

*The spotlight remains on Alexander Ovechkin, though. Even before this most recent aggression began, Ovi was a complicated figure to root for. For a lot of reasons. We just didn’t talk about any of them before. [Japers’ Rink]

*And finally, what will ultimately come of the backlash affecting Russian hockey players at all levels at this point? What are we doing here? And what is going to come of it, in the end? [ESPN]