Where’s the Hart, Man?

The Philadelphia Flyers are truly incredible.

Holding a third period lead over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center, it looked as if perhaps Philly would earn its fourth win in the last 24 games, but oh no, the Orange and Black surrendered a pair of goals 25 seconds apart to ensure a regulation loss.

Good thing, too, with the race for the third-worst record really heating up here down the stretch.

Sure, it appears the Montreal Canadiens and Arizona Coyotes have the top-two lottery spots locked, but the Seattle kraken (39 points), Buffalo Sabres (42), Flyers (42), New Jersey Devils (43), and Ottawa Senators (43), are all only separated a couple of games. And don’t sleep on a late surge from the Chicago Blackhawks (46) or New York Islanders (48).

This race could come down to what team can sell off the most assets at the deadline, and Flyers are making sure to spotlight the veterans over developing younger players at the NHL level, like Isaac Ratcliffe, Cam York and Morgan Frost.

It is getting to the point, however, that I hope Keith Yandle stays in the lineup and isn’t traded, because they could really use a player like Yandle to aid in this push for the best possible lottery odds.

And hey, the Flyers were once again within a goal in the third period, and that’s what really counts!

Listen to the postgame.