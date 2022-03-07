Monday Morning Fly By: Oh yeah, fun

*The Flyers won on Saturday and it was actually kind of, sort of, fun! Mostly because the Blackhawks are a hateable bunch of scumbags and beating them feels great, but hey. Fun. Let’s take it where we can. Here’s what we learned. [BSH]

*The win came after Mike Yeo had a little bit to say to his team through the media. Must’ve got them going. [Inquirer]

*If you missed it, you missed the return of Kevin Hayes. Turns out it wasn’t technically an injury keeping him out of the lineup. That’s... good? [NBC Sports Philly]

*Charlie dove a little deeper into the Hayes return, looking at what risks still remain having him playing hockey again. [The Athletic]

*At this point the whole hockey world is rooting for Claude Giroux to chase his Cup. It’s somehow both lovely and soul-crushing. [ProHockeyTalk]

*Speaking of, evidently the Flyers are looking pretty hard at a ginger prospect that would send G down south. [BSH]

*Just because it’s been That Kind of Year, it’s worth considering all the ways the trade deadline could go poorly for the Flyers. [BSH]

*Meltzer has some thoughts on this weekend’s action, as well as a look at what was a very bad weekend for the boys up in Allentown. [Hockeybuzz]

*And finally, in case you missed it, a new BSH Radio dropped Friday and it was a real show. Please to enjoy it. [BSH]