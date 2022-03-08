Tuesday Morning Fly By: All that glitters

*The Golden Knights are in town tonight! Without Nolan Patrick! No one would care about the return of Patrick but he’s hurt, so moot points all ‘round. Anyhoo, the Knights are coming off a win over the Senators thanks to new guy Jack Eichel. [Knights On Ice]

*Perhaps we will see a new-look power play, as Mike Yeo suggested he might switch things up if it continues to stink. [Inquirer]

*Charlie’s latest Observations center on another message that came from Mike Yeo this weekend, as well as the looming decision for Claude Giroux. [The Athletic]

*A the Claude Giroux Decision continues to be the one thing anyone is talking about with regard to your Flyers. [NBC Sports Philly]

*G will almost certainly (hopefully!) not be the only player traded at this deadline, and Marty J. features heavily in what looks to be a crowded market for backup goalies. [Sportsnet]

*We know who the Flyers are going to trade, but how about everybody else? [The Athletic]

*The Paralympic Games are going on right now, which makes it a good time to look at the interesting differences between conventional hockey and sledge hockey. [FiveThirtyEight]

*And finally, the playoff race is well underway and while the East seems relatively set, things are getting a little spicy out West. [ProHockeyTalk]