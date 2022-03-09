Wednesday Morning Fly By: Here come the wins

*The Flyers are totally going to win a bunch of games now, huh? This dang team... Anyhoo, last night’s game was a fun one. Carter Hart will save us all. RECAP!

*The Rasmus Ristolainen rumors continue to kick around, and when they come from a respected source like Elliotte Friedman you know they’re legit. [BSH]

*In fact there are rumors flying all over the place, which has to be pretty distracting if you’re just trying to play hockey. The team is doing their best to block out the noise. [Inquirer]

*But hey Chuck don’t sign Risto, thanks bud. Just don’t. If you love something let it go and such. [BSH]

*There are quite a lot of highly influential women working in very important roles in the NHL right now, which is neat. [Sportsnet]

*The NHL has severed its agreement with the KHL, which may make it harder for NHL teams to bring guys over from the Russian league going forward. [ProHockeyTalk]

*And finally... this plea from a former NHL player living in Ukraine with his wife is just... it’s just heartbreaking, you guys. This sucks. [The Athletic]