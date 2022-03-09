Hart’s Heist

Carter Hart absolutely robbed the Vegas Golden Knights of two points on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Philadelphia Flyers beat Vegas 2-1 on the scoreboard to wrap up the eight-game homestand, but really it was one man who earned the victory, 23-year-old netminder Carter Hart.

Hart set a new career (regular season) high for saves, stopping 47 of the Knights’ 48 shots. Hart’s only other 40-save performance this season came on December 10 in Vegas, when he stopped 41 of 44 to end the Flyers’ first 10-game losing streak.

Now, the Orange and Black are a win away from a bona fide winning streak, having now won consecutive games for the first time since back-to-back wins over the Los Angeles Kings and Winnipeg Jets following the 13-game losing streak.

With road games against the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes next on the schedule, building on this momentum will be difficulty. Which is good!

New Jersey beat Colorado on Tuesday, putting the Devils a point ahead of the Flyers in the standings. Philadelphia is currently sitting in 27th place, one point up on Ottawa and two points ahead of Buffalo for a spot in the bottom-five.

Chuck Fletcher really needs to get moving and ship out some of the NHL-caliber veterans on this roster and make room for some below replacement-level talent to ensure this horrible season isn’t wasted by a late surge. A phantom injury to Carter Hart wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world either. He certainly earned a vacation tonight.