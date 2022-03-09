Carter Hart attributes win to working his nuts off

One performance is just one performance, but with his substantial 47-save win over the Vegas Golden Knights, Carter Hart might have just washed away his past 14 months.

It has been a hellish year and a bit for the young netminder. Catering to almost nothing in the shortened season, and trying to climb his reputation back with a whole lot of bad defenders in front of him. And that last part might have just been what made his play on Tuesday night so impressive.

“It was unbelievable,” defenseman Justin Braun said of Hart. “Any time you give up that many shots and grade-A’s and you come out with a W, that’s probably on your goalie having a great night.”

Yeah, Carter had a really good night.

Slide to the left, slide to the right



Carter Hart is a one-man penalty kill. pic.twitter.com/VfJJre17S0 — Ryan Gilbert (@RGilbertSOP) March 9, 2022

Two guys in the crease? No problem for Carter Hart. pic.twitter.com/RsCEVzowhA — Ryan Gilbert (@RGilbertSOP) March 9, 2022

Hart himself does recognize that it was a group effort to get the two points — typical — but he also makes sure that everyone knows just how hard this team is working.

“Our group has faced a lot of adversity. It is what it is, you can’t control it. I think we’ve done a really good job these last couple of weeks of just sticking to the process, coming to work every day and just battling,” Hart said. “And that’s all you can do — give your best, compete and work your nuts off.”

We are prepared to see a lot of lower-body injuries coming in the final month or so of the season.

And Hart has already been there before.

The Flyers are making their way down south to face the Florida Panthers on Thursday, for more working of the nuts.