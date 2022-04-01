Friday Morning Fly By: It’s April, fools

*The Flyers will finally be back on the ice tomorrow night — surely you’ve been dying for another game — against the Leafs, and it’ll give us our first look at newest Flyer Ronnie Attard, who hopes to bring a little energy to the lineup. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Yesterday was Attard’s first practice with the team and apparently the kid’s got a fantastic attitude. [Inquirer]

*Since we’re getting the Leafs tomorrow night it’s worth noting that while they are an extremely good team, they have one glaring weakness that they may not be able to overcome. [Pension Plan Puppets]

*Speaking of goaltending, let’s talk about a thing that Carter Hart does better than most goalies in the NHL. [BSH]

*There are inexplicably like 47 rounds of Hobey Baker nominations, but we’re down to the final three in the running and Bobby (Orr) Brink is in the running. [SBN College Hockey]

*Let’s check in on a few other prospects, well into their post-seasons. [BSH]

*And finally, the perfect Friday morning treat, a brand new BSH Radio! [BSH]