Flyers sign Bobby Brink to entry-level contract

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today that the club has signed Bobby Brink to an entry-level contact.

The 2022 NCAA Nation Champion and former Denver standout inked a three-year deal, which will begin this season as the Flyers hope to get Brink a taste of NHL action as they play out the string of games in a lost season.

Brink, 20, was the Flyers’ 34th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft and has been busy filling the scoresheet in the collegiate ranks the past few years. Undersized at 5-foot-9, 165 pounds, Brink makes up for his lack of size with big time offensive talent.

The Flyers hope that Brink’s elite offensive talent can make in impact at the NHL level having seen him rack up 57 points in 41 games this past season to pace the NCAA’s and power a dynamic offensive Denver squad.

He’s the fourth player from the 2019 draft to ink a deal with the Flyers, joining Cam York, Ronnie Attard, and Mason Millman.

Welcome to Philadelphia, Bobby.