Monday Morning Fly By: On the brink of a good time

*So the Flyers played a game on Saturday and they lost, again, this time to the Ducks. Here’s what we learned. [BSH]

*The loss was a bit more of a bummer than usual, because it was Lou Nolan’s big 50th Anniversary celebration. Guy’s a legend. [NBC Sports Philly]

*And it was the third time in seven games that they’ve blown a lead and gone on to lose. [Inquirer]

*Charlie’s got Ten Things to dig into from the last few games, great as always. [The Athletic]

*Anyway enough about this stupid hockey team IT’S BOBBY BRINK TIME, BABIES! [BSH]

*Folks are excited about this kid. [NBC Sports Philly]

*It was a pretty big weekend for Bobby Brink, as he and the rest of the Pioneers took home the title at the Frozen Four. [The Hockey News]

*And it was Bobby Brink (one must address him using his full name, always) that was the star of the show: Hobey finalist, leading scorer, certified gamer. It’s possible that we might have something resembling fun watching these last ten games. Won’t that be nice? [The Athletic]