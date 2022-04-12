Tuesday Morning Fly By: We got games

*Alright so tonight kicks off a four-games-in-six-days stretch, which given the circumstances could be a real slog for us, the watchers. BUT! Bobby Brink debuts tonight down in Washington so that... at least that will be fun. [Inquirer]

*But back to things that are bad: the power play. It’s bad. Why, exactly, is a bit more of a complicated question. [BSH]

*Anyhoo, the league actually held Evgeni Malkin responsible for his actions which is wild stuff. [Pensburgh]

*In the East, the playoff picture is set. Now we’re just figuring out the order. [ProHockeyTalk]

*And speaking of the playoffs, goaltending remains the biggest question mark for a lot of teams hoping to make a push this season. [The Athletic]

*The Toronto Maple Leafs seem poised to finished second in the Atlantic, mostly on the back of Auston Matthews’ insane season. But having a superstar on that kind of run can be a little... delicate. [Yahoo Sports]

*And finally, the Leafs seem to have a shot. The Flames are sneaky lethal. The Oilers have Connor McDavid. Could this be the year the Cup goes back up north? [ESPN]