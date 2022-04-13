Wednesday Morning Fly By: Might be time to manage the loads

*Last night’s game, in a nutshell:

Connor Sheary sets up camp, starts a fire, makes some s'mores, and dekes out Martin Jones in front. pic.twitter.com/d2bo08QzPR — Ryan Gilbert (@RGilbertSOP) April 13, 2022

Also, Carter Hart and Cam Atkinson got hurt. Great stuff. Anyhoo, maybe park Carter Hart for the back nine? Just a thought.

*Bobby Brink wasn’t the only Short King celebrating a big night last night. [Inquirer]

*Being a small guy meant the road to the NHL was harder for Bobby Brink, because as we all know, NHL GMs are size queens. That said, it means we have a real hard worker on our hands. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Even before he hit the ice, Bobby Brink was already earning praise from his new teammates. [BSH]

*Charlie’s latest O’bservations key in on the Bobby Brink debut, among other things. [The Athletic]

*While no longer The New Guy, Owen Tippett is still finding his footing with the Flyers organization and is pretty psyched to have the opportunity to prove he was worth a top-10 pick. [Inquirer]

*As the season winds down be on the lookout for our latest series: TANKWATCH 2022. [BSH]

*And finally, the loser point. No one likes it. It’s the thing keeping the Flyers from a bottom-three spot in the standings, probably. DGB gets into what this stupid extra point is actually for. [The Athletic]