Preview: Flyers welcome the Rangers to South Philly with just nine games remaining

The Flyers will play host to the New York Rangers tonight for the final 2021-22 meeting between these two division rivals.

Flyers vs. New York Rangers When: 7:00p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA TV: TNT Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Both teams are on the second leg of back-to-backs, having each played an NHL game last night, as well. The Rangers lost a tough game to the division-leading Carolina Hurricanes and the Flyers got absolutely shellacked by Justin Schultz and the Washington Capitals.

Because of last night’s game, the Flyers did not practice today, meaning some lineup decisions may be a game-time decision. Last night, both Cam Atkinson and Carter Hart left the game with injuries and did not return.

At this point, the Flyers are already eliminated from the playoffs, while the Rangers have already clinched. Theoretically, it’s still possible that the Pittsburgh Penguins catch the Rangers in the standings and lose home-ice advantage in their first round matchup together, but it seems unlikely. It’s also still possible for the Rangers to catch the Carolina Hurricanes for first place in the Metro Division, but that will also be a difficult task for them. So, they’ve got some things to play for, but not much.

The Flyers, similarly, are just playing these games because they’re contractually obligated to do so. Flyers brass have used it as an opportunity to experiment some with lineup changes (Joel Farabee at center, Cam York on the right side) and some prospects (Ronnie Attard, Noah Cates, last night’s addition of Bobby Brink).

Go hockey.

Projected Flyers lines

Joel Farabee—Kevin Hayes—Cam Atkinson?

Travis Konecny—Scott Laughton—Bobby Brink

James van Riemsdyk—Morgan Frost—Owen Tippett

Noah Cates—Nate Thompson—Oskar Lindblom

Ivan Provorov—Cam York

Travis Sanheim—Rasmus Ristolainen

Kevin Connauton—Ronnie Attard

Martin Jones

(Carter Hart)

Projected Rangers lines

Chris Kreider—Mika Zibanejad—Frank Vatrano

Artemi Panarin—Dylan Strome—Andrew Copp

Alexis Lafrenière—Barcley Goodrow—Kaapo Kakko

Dryden Hunt—Kevin Rooney—Ryan Reaves

Ryan Lindgren—Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller—Jacob Trouba

Justin Braun—Braden Schneider

Alexandar Georgiev

(Igor Shesterkin)

Keep an eye on:

Robert Brink, who made his debut last night, notching his first career assist on one of the two goals the Flyers scored last night, a seeing-eye puck on the power play credited to James van Riemsdyk.

Artemi Panarin, who has 33 points in his last 22 games. He’s only been held scoreless in 21 of his 69 games this season despite a career-low scoring rate.

Travis Sanheim, whose numbers in last night’s seven-goal loss to the Capitals were the worst on the team: 10 even strength shot attempts for and 25 against and 4 even strength shots and 11 against. He did manage to escape with no Capitals goals scored while he was on the ice, though, which was no small feat in a game where they scored nine. Sanheim has been the Flyers’ best defenseman this season and possibly the only Flyers skater to have a better season than they had last year. Hopefully he’ll bounce back tonight against New York.

K’Andre Miller, who has not scored at a super-high rate this season for the Rangers, but is having a pretty nice sophomore year. He’s got the best shot attempt ratio at 5-on-5 among Ranger defensemen with 1171 CF and 1169 CA and he’s got points in consecutive games.

Joel Farabee’s temper, which got him into some trouble in the third period last night. With Sean Couturier out and Claude Giroux living his best life at a point-per-game rate in Florida, Farabee might just be the most talented player on this Flyers roster and last night we saw some of his frustration boil over. Hey, as long as its not heinous or with intent to injure, I don’t mind a little boiling over. My favorite tennis player was John McEnroe, after all.

Your television channel, because this game is on TNT. Hopefully we can expect some drama. Period.

Stray stats: