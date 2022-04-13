Rangers 4, Flyers 0: Flyers fall to another Cup contender

1st Period

The Rangers got on the board first just over ten minutes into this one, thanks to a Kaapo Kakko wrist shot from in between the hash marks. The play began after Morgan Frost was attempting to chip the puck out of the zone but instead turned the puck over at the half wall.

Kaapo Kakko wires home the beautiful wrister from the slot to give the Rangers the early lead in Philadelphia!#NYR pic.twitter.com/kFpis6VLpx — Hockey Daily 365 (@HockeyDaily365) April 13, 2022

The Rangers would go on their first power-play of the game after Noah Cates took a holding penalty. Just five seconds into the man advantage Kevin Hayes took a tripping penalty giving the Rangers a 5-on-3 advantage for 1:55.

Thanks to some good positioning on the penalty kill and a couple solid saves from Felix Sandstrom, the Flyers were able to kill off the two men down situation and keep the score 1-0 Rangers.

The period would end with the score the same way as the teams headed to locker room. The Flyers actually looked pretty good in the period despite being down a goal. They had some really promising chances early in the period which forced Rangers goalie Alexandar Georgiev to make some very good saves. The Flyers would look to keep finding these opportunities and hopefully capitalize on a few of them as the game progressed.

2nd Period

Just 20 seconds into the period the Flyers would get their first power play of the game after K’Andre Miller was called for a holding penalty. However, the team was not able to get anything going and the Rangers killed of the penalty with relative ease.

8:22 into the second period, Kaapo Kakko would get his second of the game after a nice backhand pass form Filip Chytil, giving the Rangers a 2-0 lead.

WELCOME BACK FIL & HELLO KAKKO AGAIN



(via @NYRangers)pic.twitter.com/laTgwRd9z6 — Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) April 14, 2022

New York made it 3-0 about four minutes later after a failed zone exit by the Flyers that ended with Artemi Panarin directing the puck into a wide open net.

The Breadman delivers



Artemi Panarin puts the @NYRangers up 3-0 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/ioCX5Fr3eX — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) April 14, 2022

With 2:20 remaining in the period, Egor Zamula was called for a delay of game penalty after flipping the puck over the glass and out of play. The Rangers were not able to make the Flyers pay and the period ended with score remaining 3-0.

3rd Period

The Flyers got a power play opportunity with 2:19 remaining in the game. Newcomer Bobby Brink had a glorious chance to end the Rangers shutout but unfortunately fanned on the puck with a wide open net.

Barclay Goodrow collected the puck and passed it ahead to Andrew Copp who tucked it in the empty net to put the game to bed.

The Rangers played a very solid third period and really did not give the Flyers any opportunity to mount a comeback. They did a good job of making simple plays, getting to the red line and dumping pucks in, as well as playing all four of their lines.

Final Thoughts

It was another tough night to be a fan of the boys in orange and black. The bottom line is that this current Flyers team is not an NHL-caliber lineup. Their main objective right now is to evaluate their young players and have them gain experience, as it should be. However, this makes it incredibly frustrating to watch, as the team continuously makes bad decisions in the offensive zone and has constant defensive breakdowns in their own zone.

The team looks disorganized in all facets of the game, whether due to lack of experience or lack of knowing the system. Obviously the level of competition the past two games has not helped the situation.

Another issue I am having with the team is that they are failing to make simple plays, whether in the offensive or defensive zone. With all the injuries and new players trying to make an impact, this is when you need to count on your veterans to make simple plays and encourage the young guys to do the same, which unfortunately is not happening. Countless times we have seen failed clear attempts, unforced turnovers, and overall just too many plays that leave fans scratching their head. Multiple times in this game alone the Flyers had an odd man rush and failed to even get a shot on net.

Anyway, the Flyers will be back at this weekend when they will play back to back games against the Buffalo Sabres. These games could be very important in regards to draft position so fans will want to at least keep an eye on the score.