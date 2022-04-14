Thursday Morning Fly By: How low can it go?

*Turns out that when you take a bad team and remove six players from it hours before another game begins it gets even worse. Who’da thunk it. RECAP!

*Right, and here’s what we learned from the huge embarrassing failure in DC the other night. [BSH]

*In a season full of low points, somehow the Flyers seemed to reach a new one in that game. [Inquirer]

*On the bright side, Bobby Brink looked pretty good, considering what a tire fire the game as a whole was. [BSH]

*Tuesday night ended up being debut night for a number of NCAA guys, not just Bobby Brink. [TSN]

*Have you been wondering what’s going on with the rest of the Metro Division? No? Well here it is anyway. [Canes Country]

*It’s been a big year for a lot of young players around the league, and these are the most notable of those breakout kids. [Sportsnet]

*The NHL has fined Ryan Hartman (should’ve kept) over $4,000 for giving Evander Kane the finger, which is patently hilarious considering how this league doles out discipline for things that are actually dangerous. [Hockey Wilderness]

*And finally, power rankings for the week. Every week I look and every week I expect the Flyers to hit the bottom and, remarkably, there are still teams doing worse than them. Incredible. [ESPN]