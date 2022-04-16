 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Flyperbole: What about Blob?

Just thinking about Gritty and Blob hanging out in front of a Wawa drinking iced teas.

By estebomb and Ryan Quigley
NHL: New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Steve and Ryan talk Bobby Brink, the Philadelphia Flyers getting pummeled in back to back games, Ryan Hartman’s middle finger to Evander Kane, The Athletic’s article on Eugene Melnyk, out of context movie endings, and, of course, BLOB!

