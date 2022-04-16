Flyperbole: What about Blob?

Steve and Ryan talk Bobby Brink, the Philadelphia Flyers getting pummeled in back to back games, Ryan Hartman’s middle finger to Evander Kane, The Athletic’s article on Eugene Melnyk, out of context movie endings, and, of course, BLOB!

