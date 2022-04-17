Preview: Flyers bring Sabres home for second half of back-to-back

What more can you say about a potential game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Philadelphia Flyers that is happening less than 24 hours after they played last? We’ve already seen it all. Nothing will change.

The Flyers will score some goals — cool! — and will just suddenly collapse and succumb to a team that we all collectively used to make fun of. Maybe this time around it will be different, but they just forfeited a multi-goal lead to a team that is not even attempting to win any hockey games at this stage of the season. Just an absolute dogpile of a game between two teams where each fan base is playing hot potato with potential points in the standings and the players on each team probably just want to go home and breathe for a month or two, all before lacing up for their respective failing franchises.

Flyers vs. Sabres When: 5:00 p.m. ET

Where: Wells Fargo Arena

TV: NBCSP, MSG-B

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Both teams have at least some prospects to hold their hope on to and to make this game at least somewhat watchable. Truly, the only reason to watch the Flyers at this point is to see what the chaotic children wearing orange and black will do with their hour of playtime. Can Bobby Brink bring us to the edge of our seats? Can Owen Tippett maybe continue his scoring touch and pencil in his own name as a top contributor for the Flyers next season? Can Ronnie Attard or Egor Zamula play well enough to have spots on the NHL roster in the future? And there are some other dudes as well, sure why not.

It is going to be a battle between the youngsters and just a little bit of a pushing and shoving match with the more established players — because we all just want to go home and watch the draft lottery at this point.

See you at 5:00 p.m., I guess.

Projected Flyers lines:

James van Riemsdyk—Kevin Hayes—Owen Tippett

Oskar Lindblom—Scott Laughton—Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee—Morgan Frost—Bobby Brink

Noah Cates—Nate Thompson—Zack MacEwen

Ivan Provorov—Egor Zamula

Travis Sanheim—Kevin Connauton

Keith Yandle—Ronnie Attard

Felix Sandstrom will most likely get another chance in between the pipes, as he was recalled on an emergency basis on Saturday.

Projected Sabres lines:

Jeff Skinner—Tage Thompson—Victor Olofsson

Rasmus Asplund—Dylan Cozens—Kyle Okposo

Peyton Krebs—Casey Mittelstadt—Alex Tuch

Ander Bjork—Zemgus Girgensons—Vinnie Hinostroza

Jacob Bryson—Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power—Henri Jokiharju

Will Butcher—Casey Fitzgerald

Dustin Tokarski is going to play goalie....sure?