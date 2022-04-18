Monday Morning Fly By: Five in a row, again

*What a weekend! Two games against the absolutely terrible Buffalo Sabres, two losses. In case you missed the party, here’s what happened Saturday night... [BSH]

*... and then what happened Sunday evening. No, these are not from the same game. That’s another five losses in a row, friends! [BSH]

*Don’t worry though, they’re going to try harder. Especially on the power play. [Inquirer]

*None of this matters, obviously. But what the Flyers need to do is take a good hard look at this disaster of a season and learn a lesson or 12. [ProHockeyTalk]

*Egor Zamula was super excited about this weekend’s games, since he was going to play with Ivan Provorov. That’s nice. [BSH]

*Anyhoo, the Florida Panthers are running on a 10-game winning streak. [TSN]

*The team has lost just once since trading for Claude Giroux, if you’re keeping track. [NBC Sports Philly]

*In hindsight, the Seattle Kraken expansion draft makes just as little sense as the day it happened. So why not look at who they should have taken from each team that day. [The Athletic]

*And finally, brand new Flyperbole! Which is definitely what you need on a post-holiday Monday. [BSH]