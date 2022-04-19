Tuesday Morning Fly By: A new low, again

*In what can only be described as absolutely horrible and tragic news, we learned yesterday that two long-time members of the Flyers’ training staff have contracted cancer from exposure to chemicals used by the zamboni at the Flyers’ training facility. They’re suing the team, the team is denying culpability, and two families are going to lose someone they love. It’s hard to overstate how sad this is. [NBC Sports Philly] [Inquirer]

*But uh... yeah. There’s a hockey game tonight. And there were hockey games this weekend. Here’s what we learned from them. [BSH]

*Tonight’s game will be Morgan Frost’s first game in Toronto, where he’ll get to play where his dad used to be the PA announcer. Pretty neat. [Inquirer]

*And if you’re not watching tonight’s game because you’ve had enough of the Flyers’ bullshit, well, that’s understandable. Because somehow, with each passing game, this all gets worse. [Inquirer]

*The guy who stole Bobby Brink’s Hobey Baker Award tested positive for PEDs so imo they should give it back to Bobby Brink. [Sportsnet]

*Shockingly enough, it turns out that being an extremely talented hockey team that scores a lot of goals as a result of your lineup containing many skilled hockey players is actually GOOD. [TSN]

*And finally, Charlie says what we’ve all been thinking since the day they held that press conference: the idea that this team can be retooled into a contender is foolish and it probably won’t work. And because he’s the best in the business, he tells us why. [The Athletic]