Flyperbole: SLAP

What did the five fingers say to the face?

By estebomb and Ryan Quigley
Steve and Ryan discuss the DK Metcalf candy diet, Taylor Hawkins, SLAPS, what we want from the next Philadelphia Flyers head coach, Kimmo Timonen’s podcast comments on Claude Giroux’s reaction to his last game as a Flyer, and more!

