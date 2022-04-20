 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Morning Fly By: Oof, Canada

Today’s open discussion thread, complete with your daily dose of Flyers news and notes…

By Kelly Hinkle
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Philladelphia Flyers Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images

*The Flyers looked very Flyers last night. We’re up to six losses. Five games to go. Here’s a recap.

*In his latest Observations, Charlie looks at the lawsuit that is front of mind for everyone in the Flyers’ sphere right now, as well as the D pairs and what the heck went on with Carter Hart when he got hurt. [The Athletic]

*If you’re searching for something positive about the Flyers’ organization right now, perhaps you may be interested in the Reading Royals? [Inquirer]

*Obviously the biggest question that’ll need answering this summer is the one that addresses the coaching staff. As usual, the Flyers aren’t the only ones with some decisions to make on that front. [ProHockeyTalk]

*Remember when the Canucks hired Bruce Boudreau right before the Flyers decided to get their heads out of their asses and fire Alain Vigneault? Anyway they’ve been on a tear ever since and might end up sneaking into the playoffs. [Sportsnet]

*And finally, goals, goals everywhere. Not here, obviously, but everywhere else. So many goals. Players, coaches, and front office suits weighed in on why they think scoring is up so much in the NHL this season. [ESPN+]

