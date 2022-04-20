Poor Mike Yeo

The Philadelphia Flyers played a hockey game in Toronto last night, sort of, and lost to the Maple Leaves, 5-2.

Whatever. There are only five games left in the season and everybody is looking forward to this shitshow finally coming to an end.

The offseason will probably be its own parade of ridiculousness, but at least there won’t be three hours carved out of every other day dedicated to watching it. We can just follow the news, freak out on Twitter then go about our day.

Sounds like heaven.

Anyway, this week’s BSH Radio is going to be a mailbag episode. Leave your question for the show in the comments below, or hit us up on Twitter: @Billadelphia1, @hinx, @stephaliciousD.

Leave Charlie alone, he gets enough of us in his mentions.

But anything you want our opinion on, hockey related or not, send our way. Maybe we’ll answer you!

Ok, that’s enough of that. Listen to the postgame!