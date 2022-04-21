Thursday Morning Fly By: Cinq matchs

*Alright folks we’ve got the Habs up tonight in what has ended up being a very important match for the Flyers. Before we go there, here’s what we learned from the Toronto loss. [BSH]

*So why is this game so important in this meaningless crap lousy season? Because the Flyers are poised to fall into the bottom three if things break right for them over the next week. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Oskar Lindblom, ever the good dude, is helping Jim McCrossin and Sal Raffa deal with their cancer battles after winning his own last year. [Inquirer]

*Since it’s going to be extremely relevant to our interests over the next couple of months, how’s about a look at the most recent draft rankings? [Sportsnet]

*So, every year we hear about how the playoffs are a “different game” and you can’t rely on silly things like talent and skill to win them, you need Big Boys to play Big Boy hockey. Every year we hear this. You ever wondered if it’s true? [The Athletic]

*Everyone knows who the best goal scorers are but how about the best passers? [Sportsnet]

*And finally, old friend of the blog Jake F. wrote an open letter to the organization yesterday. Maybe give it a read. [BSH]