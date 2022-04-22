Friday Morning Fly By: Oh good, a win

*If we learned anything from last night’s game in Montreal, it’s that the Canadiens are reeeaaaalllly bad. Woof. The Flyers won, the Habs lost, the Devils lost. Not great for the TankWatch, pals. RECAP!

*Linus Hogberg made his Flyers debut last night, the ninth player this season to make his first appearance in the NHL. I dunno, that’s fun. Sort of. [Inquirer]

*Bobby Brink is one of those nine and when he signed with the Flyers it kicked off a whirlwind adventure for both him and his family. [Inquirer]

*We’ve got a date for when the lottery balls will drop, which will be a big big day for the Flyers. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Related, The Boys are absolutely killing the TankWatch game. Really getting the job done. [BSH]

*Oskar Lindblom remains and inspiration and in a violent shitstorm of garbage that is this organization at the moment, his relationship with Jim McCrossin is beautiful to read about. [The Athletic]

*There are five notable deadline pickups that are making huge impacts on their new teams. Claude Giroux is, predictably, one of them. [Sportsnet]

*Expanding the NHL playoffs. MORE teams making the playoffs. Is this a good idea or a stupid one? Discuss. [ESPN+]

*And finally, it’s Friday, so you’ve got a brand new BSH Radio. There’s some Flyers talk and some not-Flyers talk, but it was all pretty fun. Taking questions from the listeners is always fun. [BSH]