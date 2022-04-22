Morgan Frost scored?

The Philadelphia Flyers won the game, allegedly.

If you want to know just how bad this meeting between Philly and the Montreal Canadiens was, James van Riemsdyk scored twice, Morgan Frost found the back of the net for the fourth time this season and only the second since the calendar flipped to 2022, and the Habs got as many shots off on Flyers’ power plays as Philly did.

If it’s any consolation, the Flyers remain third from the bottom in the standings by points-percentage, and the Seattle Kraken still have a couple of games in-hand.

Hopefully, the boys focus and drop each of the four remaining games, Sunday 4/24 vs. Pittsburgh, Monday 4/25 at Chicago, Wednesday 4/27 at Winnipeg, and Friday 4/29 vs. Ottawa.

It’s a little concerning that three of the last four are against non-playoff teams, but the Jets, Senators and Blackhawks are all still ahead of the Orange and Black in the standings, and were considerably better for the majority of the season.

Like, Chicago and Winnipeg’s goal differentials, combined, are only a goal worse than Philly’s.

This should be a walk in the park.

That’s it. Listen to the postgame.