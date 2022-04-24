Preview: The final battle of Pennsylvania is finally (unfortunately) upon us

In the past, the very late season Flyers-Penguins matchups were always something to circle on the calendar. They’ve often held playoff implications or served as a preview for the first round. This year? Not so much. The Flyers are one of the worst teams in the NHL and we’ve been rooting for them to lose to maximize their draft position for at least a month while the Penguins are a 100-point team gearing up for the playoffs for the 16th year in a row. It’s, of course, still in our best interest to lose today, but why, oh why, does it have to be to Pittsburgh?

Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins When: 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Wells Fargo Arena

TV: TNT

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

The Flyers just snapped a six-game losing streak with a win over one of the three teams in the NHL with a worse record than them this season—the Montreal Canadiens—and now sit at 24-43-11 with 59 points. At this point, the lowest the Flyers can get in the overall league standings is to drop one spot from where they are to third-worst. Meanwhile, with four games and eight points still available for the rest of the season, there’s still a chance they could jump the Chicago Blackhawks (tomorrow’s opponent) and the New Jersey Devils. With the other three remaining games on the schedule all against pretty weak opponents who the Flyers could potentially beat—Chicago, Winnipeg, and Ottawa—it feels even more pressing that they lose today in a very loseable game.

So today I will be attempting to put aside my distaste for the Pittsburgh Penguins, for the draft lottery success they’ve lucked into that has led to near-unparalleled on-ice success over the last two decades-ish, and for Evgeni Malkin’s big dumb face and hoping that a loss to this team today can help facilitate some draft lottery success of our own.

Projected Flyers lines

Scott Laughton—Kevin Hayes—Travis Konecny

James van Riemsdyk—Joel Farabee—Bobby Brink

Noah Cates—Morgan Frost—Owen Tippett

Oskar Lindblom—Nate Thompson—Zack MacEwen

Ivan Provorov—Ronnie Attard

Linus Högberg—Travis Sanheim

Keith Yandle—Egor Zamula

Felix Sandström

(Martin Jones)

Projected Penguins lines

Jake Guentzel—Sidney Crosby—Rickard Rakell

Jason Zucker—Evgeni Malkin—Bryan Rust

Danton Heinen—Jeff Carter—Kasperi Kapanen

Brock McGinn—Teddy Blueger—Evan Rodrigues

Brian Dumoulin—Kris Letang

Mike Matheson—Chad Ruhwedel

Marcus Pettersson—John Marino

Louis Domingue

(Casey DeSmith)

Keep an eye on:

Travis Sanheim, who has been the Flyers’ best defenseman this season and has seen a jump in his ice-time in the last month of the season, including more than 25 minutes 7 times in the last 12 games. He’s averaging 25:15 minutes per game over that stretch, a step up from the 22:29 he’s averaged in games up to that point. It seems the Flyers’ coaching staff has also recognized Sanheim’s positive contributions this season and, when combining that with the inexperience of the rest of the defense corps at this point, have handed him an opportunity to prove himself in a bigger role.

Jake Geuntzel, who scored his 40th goal of the season on Thursday, an empty-netter that capped off a hat trick in a 4-0 win over the Boston Bruins. It’s Geuntzel’s second 40-goal season and at .55 goals per game, the best rate of his career. If he scores again this season, he’ll reach his career high.

Travis Konecny, who is now tied with Cam Atkinson for the team lead in points with 50. With Atkinson out of commission, Konecny’s next point will put him in sole possession of the team lead. Konecny has led the team in scoring once before, with 61 points in 66 games in 2019-20. Despite this milestone, Konecny’s 2021-22 season’s points per 60 rate is currently his lowest since his rookie season.

Jeff Carter, who hopefully found himself a party in Philadelphia last night and tired himself out before today’s early evening game. Carter has 27 goals and 27 assists in 87 games since he was moved to the dark side of the state in the middle of last season. Carter has 4 points in his last 5 games.

Turner Network Television, which is the channel where this game will be broadcast, so if you were planning on flipping back and forth between the game and re-runs of CSI: NY then you’re SOL.

Stray stats