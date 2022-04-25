Monday Morning Fly By: We’re in the home stretch

*After beating the Montreal Canadiens at Le Centre Bell last week, the Flyers came back to Philly and... beat the Penguins! Two wins in a row. Losses are good, sure, but beating the Penguins is always fun. RECAP!

*Yesterday’s game featured a heck of a performance by the Noah Cates - Morgan Frost - Owen Tippett line, which has been a real joy to watch since Mike Yeo put it together. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Get’s you thinking about which, if any, of these younger players will crack the lineup next season. [BSH]

*In that vein, Charlie took a long look at Owen Tippett’s time with the Flyers thus far, because at some point, the puck will start going in for this guy. [The Athletic]

*Travis Sanheim continues to be one of the very few bright spots as we head into the end of the season. [Inquirer]

*Sean Couturier is back practicing, so that’s good. Hard to overstate how much the Flyers have missed him in the lineup. [NBC Sports Philly]

*He will not see a game again this season, though. He won’t and neither will any of the other injured players. For the best. [Inquirer]

*A couple of Flyers gave a kid from Snider Hockey a surprise as a thank you for a job well done; these kinds of stories are always nice. [NBC Sports Philly]

*And finally, Claude Giroux is clearly thriving down in Sunrise and it turns out that the crushing weight of being the leading player on a complete tire fire of a hockey team with not even the tiniest light at the end of the tunnel was too much for him to bear. Crazy, huh? [The Athletic]