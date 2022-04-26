Tuesday Morning Fly By: Two to go

*The Flyers lost to the Blackhawks last night and we are down to two remaining games left in this cursed season. The light at the end of the tunnel shines brighter this morning, my friends. RECAP!

*We learned yesterday that Kevin Hayes is the Flyers’ nominee for the Masterton Trophy this year. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Obviously Hayes has had a lot of trauma to overcome this season, both personally and professionally, but it was his perseverance and commitment to getting back on the ice that make him very worthy of this particular award. [Inquirer]

*The big news after the win over the Penguins on Sunday was The Kids who are, as you may have heard, alright. [BSH]

*The Kids are also the focus of Charlie’s final Observations column of the year. We are almost done, folks. [The Athletic]

*On what the summer may hold for several of the non-playoff teams in the league. [Sportsnet]

*The first round of the NHL playoffs is unequivocally awesome. One of the things that makes it so awesome is unlike other sports, the threat of an upset can’t be taken lightly in hockey. It can totally happen. This piece dives into all of the things that go into making the best team lose. [TSN]

*And finally, a rare Tuesday Flyperbole! What fun, for you. [BSH]