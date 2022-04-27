Wednesday Morning Fly By: What’s better than Winnipeg in April?

*The Flyers are in Winnipeg to play the Jets tonight. Are the Jets good? Who can say. They’re all the way over there. Anyhoo, here’s what we learned from Monday’s loss to the Blackhawks. [BSH]

*Noah Cates: we like him. [Inquirer]

*As the season draws to a close so too does TankWatch. The Flyers did well, but not as well as they could have done. [BSH]

*Before you know it it’ll be draft time, so it’s not too early to get a jump on looking at the kids the Flyers might have a shot at with their extremely low pick this year. First up, the big Slovakian teenager who lit it up at the Olympics this year. [BSH]

*Several NHL writers were asked which team needs the #1 overall pick the most and spoiler alert, none of them picked us. [ProHockeyTalk]

*While the season has been a painful slog for all of us Flyers fans, outside of Philly it’s been a pretty fun hockey season. And it’s only getting funner. [The Hockey News]

*Evidently the NHL has a fancy new plan to draw in The Youths. [ESPN]

*Speaking of youths: The Michigan. Young hockey players love it. Old boring dorks think it stinks. What say you? [The Hockey News]

*And finally, a brand new BSH Radio! Early this week. How exciting, for you. [BSH]