Thursday Morning Fly By: And then there was one

*The Flyers dropped last night’s game against the Jets and we have reached the end of the road, with just Friday’s game against the Senators between us and the offseason. We made it, friends. RECAP!

*There’s one game left for us, one more game where we all root for a loss, theoretically. Even with the losses though, getting the first overall pick requires a lot of luck. [Inquirer]

*Charlie did a mailbag! As usual, it’s brilliant. And not even all about hockey! [The Athletic]

*The NHLPA poll is out and, still, NHL players think Sidney Crosby is the best of them. [TSN]

*One final power ranking for the season, and the Flyers were this close to winning the whole dang thing. [The Hockey News]

*A lot of years the MVP race feels like an easy choice between two, maybe three guys. This year though? Wide open. [ProHockeyTalk]

*Outdoor hockey season is getting shorter and shorter every year, and hockey players are starting to notice. And they don’t like it. [ESPN]

*It looks like the NHL’s player tracking technology will be a bit more fun in the near future. [AP]

*And finally, DGB, ever the optimist, has three positive thoughts for every NHL team as we wrap up the regular season. Every team. Even ours. [The Athletic]