Shutout with me, oh yeah, shutout with me tonight

Philadelphia Flyers Leading Goal Scorers, by season.

2020-21 (56 games): Joel Farabee, 20 goals

2019-20 (69 games): Travis Konecny, 24 goals

2018-19 (82 games): Sean Couturier, 33 goals

2017-18 (82 games): Claude Giroux, 34 goals

2016-17 (82 games): Wayne Simmonds, 31 goals

2015-16 (82 games): Wayne Simmonds, 32 goals

2014-15 (82 games): Wayne Simmonds, 28 goals

2013-14 (82 games): Wayne Simmonds, 29 goals

2012-13 (48 games): Jake Voracek, 22 goals

2011-12 (82 games): Scott Hartnell, 37 goals

2010-11 (82 games): Jeff Carter, 36 goals

2009-10 (82 games): Jeff Carter, 33 goals

2008-09 (82 games): Jeff Carter, 46 goals

2007-08 (82 games): Danny Briere, 31 goals

2006-07 (82 games): Simon Gagne, 41 goals

2005-06 (82 games): Simon Gagne, 47 goals

2003-04 (82 games): Mark Recchi, 26 goals

2002-03 (82 games): Jeremy Roenick, 27 goals

2001-02 (82 games): Simon Gagne, 33 goals

2000-01 (82 games): Keith Primeau, 34 goals

1999-00 (82 games): John LeClair, 40 goals

1998-99 (82 games): John LeClair, 43 goals

1997-98 (82 games): John LeClair, 51 goals

1996-97 (82 games): John LeClair, 50 goals

1995-96 (82 games): John LeClair, 51 goals

1994-95 (48 games): Eric Lindros, 29 goals

1993-94 (84 games): Eric Lindors, 44 goals

1992-93 (84 games): Mark Recchi, 53 goals

1991-92 (80 games): Rod Brind’Amour, 33 goals

1990-91 (80 games): Rick Tocchet, 40 goals

1989-90 (80 games): Rick Tocchet, 37 goals

1988-89 (80 games): Tim Kerr, 48 goals

1987-88 (80 games): Rick Tocchet, 31 goals

1986-87 (80 games): Tim Kerr, 58 goals

1985-86 (80 games): Tim Kerr, 58 goals

1984-85 (80 games): Tim Kerr, 54 goals

1983-84 (80 games): Tim Kerr, 54 goals

1982-83 (80 games): Darryl Sittler, 43 goals

1981-82 (80 games): Bill Barber, 45 goals

1980-81 (80 games): Bill Barber, 43 goals

1979-80 (80 games): Reggie Leach, 50 goals

1978-79 (80 games): Bill Barber & Reggie Leach, 34 goals

1977-78 (80 games): Bill Barber, 41 goals

1976-77 (80 games): Rick MacLeish, 49 goals

1975-76 (80 games): Reggie Leach, 61 goals

1974-75 (80 games): Reggie Leach, 45 goals

1973-74 (78 games): Bobby Clarke, 35 goals

1972-73 (78 games): Rick MacLeish, 50 goals

1971-72 (78 games): Bobby Clarke, 35 goals

1970-71 (78 games): Bobby Clarke, 27 goals

1969-70 (76 games): Gary Dornhoefer, 26 goals

1968-69 (76 games): Andre Lacroix, 24 goals

1967-68 (74 games): Leon Rochefort, 21 goals

With one game remaining in the 2021-22 season, Cam Atkinson and James van Riemsdyk are tied, leading the Flyers with 23 goals.

Only three times in team history has Philadelphia’s leading goal-scorer netted fewer than 23. There was Leon Rochefort’s 21 tallies in Philly’s inaugural season, a 74-game affair, and more recently, Jake Voracek’s 22 goals in lockout-shortened 2013, as well as Joel Farabee’s 20 goals last year, a 56-game COVID season.

In a season with at least 80 games, no Flyer has ever lead the team in goals with fewer than 26, as Mark Recchi notched in 2003-04.

Atkinson is out, giving JvR the opportunity to match Recchi’s total by simply scoring a hat trick on Friday against the Ottawa Senators in the season finale.

I don’t really know what the point of this post was, but it’s gotta demonstrate something, I feel.

