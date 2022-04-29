Friday Morning Fly By: Good riddance (time of your life)

*Well here we are. Last game of the season tonight. Can’t really root for a win, it’s a game between two terrible teams, it probably won’t be great hockey... a fitting end to this horrible no good very bad season. Anyhoo, before we go, here’s what we learned from being shutout by the Winnipeg Jets. [BSH]

*Over the last few weeks Morgan Frost has really been taking some noticeable steps forward, so that’s good. Meaningless sure but definitely good. [Inquirer]

*Also good? Travis Sanheim. Nearly all season. Somehow, in the midst of all of this, Travis Sanheim had a good season. Charlie takes a look at how he managed to do that. [The Athletic]

*The latest 32 Thoughts, including an interesting little nugget about everyone’s favorite Flyers defenseman. [Sportsnet]

*And finally (Ed. Note: sorry for the sparse links, fam), enough messing around. It’s time for ten minutes overtime and nothing less. [TSN]