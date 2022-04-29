Some Flyers’ End of Season Superlatives

As the last puck drop of the season approaches, we thought we’d give out some informal season awards, or superlatives, to this year’s Flyers squad. Hey, we may as well, if they’ll be competing on the golf course instead of in NHL arenas:

Carter Hart - Most likely to have a broken back

...from attempting carrying the team

Noah Cates - Most likely to be the reason we watch the Flyers next year

Three points against the Penguins in a win! That’ll be more than enough for most to tune in as the Flyers could be going through a bit of a rebuild.

Travis Konecny - Most in need of passing 20 goals in a season

We were wondering if he could score 30 a few years ago, but we’ll take 20 at this point.

Cam Atkinson - Most fun

While Jakub Voracek is having a good year in Columbus, we can’t say we wouldn’t want to give up Cam. Cam is very fun, and we love him.

James van Riemsdyk - Least likely to be on this team next year

....sorry, but he can’t be a Flyer next year.

Keith Yandle - Most likely to enjoy a beach and some ice cold bottles of beer

Let me be perfectly clear. Keith Yandle can be admired for his iron man streak, and by all accounts he is a great human being. However, please enjoy retirement Keith (or come back to coach the Flyers).

Rasmus Ristolainen - Least likely to make a hit that leads to anything good in a hockey play

Join the NHL HITZ parade, then be out of position when the opposing forward is right in front of your crease!

Owen Tippett - Least likely to need a change in mentality next season

Tippett’s shot is next level. He will almost certainly get better puck luck next season, and the goals will follow.

Claude Giroux - Most likely to convert Flyers fans this playoffs

Let’s go Panthers (follow Litter Box Cats, our Panthers’ SB Nation pals)