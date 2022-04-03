Perfect game

We’re in the final month, and the Philadelphia Flyers kicked it off perfectly on Saturday night with a 6-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Wells Fargo Center.

Wayne Simmonds tied the score at 1 midway through the second period in what was an oddly competitive and low-scoring affair to that point. Earlier in the game, officials stpooed what was a highly anticipated scrap between former Flyer Simmonds and Philly’s current enforcer Zack MacEwen, but the two would eventually square up in the third when the result of the game was no longer in doubt.

And that’s what made the game perfect.

The Flyers competed for 40 minutes, scoring first, and keeping the game within a goal until Toronto decided to pull away in the final eight minutes. And we got to see Simmer come home, score AND fight.

Can’t ask for a whole lot more in a season where losses are wins.

Oh, and in case you haven’t heard, Keith Yandle’s consecutive games played streak came to an end at 989, as he was scratched for Ronnie Attard last night. The takes have been hilarious.

That’s it. Listen to the postgame.