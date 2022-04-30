Vacation, all we ever wanted

It has been an incredibly long season. Eighty-two games. Fifty-seven losses, 46 in regulation.

The Philadelphia Flyers allowed 298 goals throughout the course of this season, and were outscored by 87 during this miserable experience that was 2021-22.

In all, 31 players scored at least one goal, and 34 registered at least one point wearing Orange and Black this season. Five players, Wade Allison (1 GP), Connor Bunnaman (15 GP), Tanner Laczynski (1 GP), Egor Zamula (10 GP), and Linus Sandin (1 GP), suited up for Philly and did not pick up a goal nor an assist.

Zack MacEwen lead the way with 110 penalty minutes, followed by Travis Konecny (77), and Joel Farabee (50).

Claude Giroux, who was traded to the Florida Panthers in late March, accounted for 12 points on the power play to lead the team. James van Riemsdyk’s nine power play goals were by far the most on the team. The next closest totals were Giroux and Travis Konecny with three apiece.

Konecny lead the Flyers in shots-on-goal (220), total points (52), even-strength points (42, tied with Cam Atkinson), penalties drawn (31), minor penalties committed (20, tied with ZackMac), missed shots (77), and misses off the posts & crossbar (6).

Just a few fun facts to leave you with as the postgame goes on Summer Vacation.

Listen to this one, and savor the memory of this garbage season.