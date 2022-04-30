Flyperbole: Do you want to build a Frankenteam?

Steve and Ryan discuss who we can root for in the 2022 NHL playoffs with the Philadelphia Flyers eliminated. The guys also take a look at some of the other bars teams in the NHL to see who they could mash up with the Flyers to make a half decent hockey team.

