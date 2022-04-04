Monday Morning Fly By: Shootouts are bad

*It only took 69 games (nice) for the Flyers to figure out how to score a shootout goal. And then win a shootout. Ridiculous, this team. Anyhoo it was kind of a fun game, eh?

*Cam York thought seeing Justin Braun in Rangers colors was weird and he’s not wrong. [Inquirer]

*Let’s also wrap up Saturday’s loss to the Leafs with the things we learned. [BSH]

*But the big news this weekend was Mike Yeo’s decision to scratch Keith Yandle, ending his Ironman streak. Now, when none of this matters. [BSH]

*Charlie weighed in on the decision after we all learned about it Saturday morning. [The Athletic]

*Kevin Hayes, who as we know is one of Yandle’s oldest friends, was not shy about expressing his displeasure with the decision. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Carter Hart took the time this weekend to demonstrate that he really is one of the nicest guys in the league when it comes to the fans. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Going ‘round the league a bit, once again the miserable dinosaurs that run this sport we all love are complaining about Trevor Zegras doing something freaking awesome, in case you wondered what it was that holds the NHL back. [The Hockey News]

*The Colorado Avalanche will be without Nazem Kadri at least until the playoffs begin. [Mile High Hockey]

*And finally, we had a new Flyperbole drop this weekend that you won’t want to miss, so just in case you did: [BSH]