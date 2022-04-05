Tuesday Morning Fly By: First our home, then their’s

*Jake’s back in town tonight with the Blue Jackets for the first game of this little home-and-home series, that’s fun. Perhaps tonight will be the night that he remembers he should pass to the net, not just his teammates. Anyhoo, here’s what we learned from that shootout win over the Rangers the other night. [BSH]

*Season’s over for everybody, including us, but The Kids know that they’re playing for next year too. [Inquirer]

*Speaking of things that are fun, perhaps the Flyers might use the remaining games to try doing more of those. The fun things. [BSH]

*The whole Keith Yandle Thing continues to be a topic of discussion, making its way into DGB’s weekend rundown. [The Athletic]

*Marek and Friedman had some things to say about it on their latest 32 Thoughts podcast. [Sportsnet]

*Claude Giroux and his new team were the first to clinch a playoff spot, so something tell’s me he’s having a good time down there. [ProHockeyTalk]

*Seems like a lot of teams are heading into the playoffs with goaltending problems this year, which is weird. [ProHockeyTalk]

*And finally, you may not have noticed because you’re a Flyers fan, but scoring is up league-wide this year. Fun hockey! What a concept! [TSN]