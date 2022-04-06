Wednesday Morning Fly By: Shots, everybody

*The Flyers did that thing where they play a pretty good hockey game and lose in regulation anyway, which is pretty much what we’re going for at this point. No complaints. RECAP!

*You may have noticed that Mike Yeo switched the lines up last night, and that was due almost entirely to the return of Scott Laughton to the lineup. [Inquirer]

*Charlie’s latest Observations dive deep into the Flyers’ decision to sit Keith Yandle and break his streak. [The Athletic]

*Marian Hossa is retiring from hockey. Raise your hand if you knew that Marian Hossa was currently not-retired from hockey. [ProHockeyTalk]

*Ryan Getzlaf also announced yesterday that he’ll be hanging them up. We definitely knew he was still a hockey player. [Sportsnet]

*Auston Matthews just scored his 54th goal on the season. The Flyers highest goal scorer has 23. We are not the same. [ESPN]

*And finally, the Flyers will be honoring the legendary Lou Nolan ahead of Saturday’s game and they’ve announced their plans for the pregame ceremony. If you’re heading to the game, be sure to get there early! [NBC Sports Philly]