So much for Corsi

The Philadelphia Flyers played a fairly entertaining game on Tuesday night, recording 49 shots on goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Despite the chances, Philly fell 4-2 at the Wells Fargo Center, a triumphant regulation loss in a game that wasn’t as boring as most.

With only 12 games remaining, the Flyers find themselves in a battle to finish in the bottom five or worse to ensure the best possible Draft Lottery odds.

On a night where Buffalo beat Carolina and Ottawa beat Montreal, it was the perfect time for another regulation loss, the Orange and Black’s 37th of the season.

Thirty-seven regulation losses is the fourth-highest total in franchise history, tied with 2018-19, 1990-91, 1991-92, and 1992-93.

It shouldn’t be too hard for the Flyers to reach the 2nd most regulation losses in franchise history, 39 in 1989-90 and 1993-94, but to top the franchise record 48 regulation losses suffered in the 2006-07 season, Philly will have to lose all of their remaining games without reaching overtime.

At the very least, that’s something to root for over the next 12 games.

That’s it for tonight. Now listen to the postgame.