Thursday Morning Fly By: Let’s try their house

*Alright, we’re doing the whole Tuesday thing over again, just in Columbus this time. Here’s what we learned from Tuesday’s loss. [BSH]

*If you’re into winning, Tuesday’s game was probably super frustrating for you because the Flyers probably could’ve won it. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Cam Atkinson feels totally fine having to face his old team, despite being pretty shocked by the trade last summer. [The Athletic]

*One bright spot Tuesday night was the play of new guys Ronnie Attard and Noah Cates. [BSH]

*Attard struggled a bit when he first arrived but he seems to have started to find his game. [Inquirer]

*And speaking of The Kids... it’s the Prospect Report! [BSH]

*This came out late Tuesday night so you may have seen it, but also you may have not seen it, so anyhoo the latest 32 Thoughts has some Flyers stuff. [Sportsnet]

*As the season draws closer to the end, have a look around the Metro. [Canes Country]

*Tuesday’s Panthers-Leafs game was an absolute barn burner, with the Panthers coming back to win in overtime. Which prompted a look at which teams are the best at doing exactly that. [Sportsnet]

*Speaking of that crazy-exciting game; will it be possible for a team that values offense over all else to be successful in the NHL playoffs? Or are the Hockey Men right? [Sportsnet]

*During a season in which a few random NHL records are being broken, DGB looks at a few that probably never will be. [The Athletic]

*And finally, if you’ve never seen the Wells Fargo Center change over from hockey to basketball and back again... it’s pretty nuts. [Inquirer]