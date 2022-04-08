Friday Morning Fly By: The wins are coming, aren’t they?

*It really feels like the Flyers are primed to win themselves right out of a top-five pick, huh? It is, of course, what they do. Anyhoo, last night’s game was fun AND over by 9:30PM, what could be better? RECAP!

*Anyone else full transitioned to Florida Panthers fan yet? If not, you’re missing a lot of fun. Claude Giroux specifically seems to be having a lot of fun. [NBC Sports Philly]

*The San Jose Sharks are going to be looking for a new GM, as theirs quit stepped down yesterday. [Fear The Fin]

*Every year at the trade deadline we hear about how the top teams in the league, the legitimate contenders, are looking to add “toughness” ahead of the playoffs. Grit, and such. Why is that? [Sportsnet]

*Another thing that happens every year is the inevitable Hart Trophy debate that stems from the fact that “most valuable” does not necessarily mean “the best.” But it typically just goes to the best player, right? So maybe it’s time to just change the dang reason the trophy is awarded. [The Athletic]

*And finally, it’s Friday and there are not one but TWO brand new podcasts in the BSH Radio feed for your listening enjoyment: a juicy new Flyperbole... [BSH]

*... AND a new episode of BSH Radio. Please to enjoy. And have a great weekend. Perhaps we will see the sun. [BSH]