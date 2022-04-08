Can’t lose ‘em all...

The Philadelphia Flyers actually won a game on Thursday night, defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets. 4-1, at Nationwide Arena.

The game marked Cam Atkinson’s first return as a visitor to Columbus, after spending the first ten seasons of his career in a Blue Jackets uniform, amassing 213 goals, second-most in franchise history (Rick Nash, 289) during his tenure.

But it was the Flyers’ youth that stood out in this win.

Owen Tippett and Noah Cates both scored in a three-goal middle frame for Philly, providing a glimmer of hope for next year and beyond in what has been a tremendously disappointing 2021-22.

Kevin Connauton got the scoring started with a snipe following a neutral zone take away in the second period, and Travis Konecny put the game away with his 13th of the year with three mins remaining in the third.

Of course, two points are the opposite of what this team needs in terms of draft lottery odds, but even this team can’t lose them all.

