Ducks 5, Flyers 3: Ducks victorious despite Flyers strong start

1st Period

After the pregame festivities for Lou Nolan, the Flyers opened the scoring early in this one thanks to a Travis Sanheim wrist shot just 1:39 into the game.

Travis Sanheim gathers and squeaks one across the goal line to open the scoring early for Philly!#BringItToBroad pic.twitter.com/sJhvMyStvb — Hockey Daily 365 (@HockeyDaily365) April 10, 2022

Then just 49 seconds later Ronnie Attard got his first career NHL goal, thanks to a nice screen by Hayden Hodgson.

RONNIE ATTARD 1st CAREER NHL GOAL! pic.twitter.com/C8yCJVHWGI — Nasty Knuckles (@NastyKnuckles) April 10, 2022

The Flyers went on the PECOOOOOO power play after Max Comtois was called for a tripping penalty. Although they were not able to capitalize, they had some good chances that they would look to build on later. Just a few minutes later the Flyers went back to the power play after Jamie Drysdale took a high-sticking penalty, but again were not able to convert.

Philadelphia would hold onto their 2-0 lead as the teams headed to the locker room.

2nd period

The Ducks were able to cut the lead in half after Jamie Drysdale took a shot from the point that Martin Jones was unable to control and Sonny Milano quickly pounced on the rebound.

Sonny Milano turns off the defender and buries Drysdale's rebound to bring the Ducks back within one!#FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/r6eyT2wXcV — Hockey Daily 365 (@HockeyDaily365) April 10, 2022

Just moments later the Ducks scored again thanks to Zach Aston-Reese who skillfully deflected a shot from Adam Henrique to tie the game at two.

Zach Aston-Reese redirects home Henrique's wrister from the side boards to tie it up at 2!#FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/9wJZ2oMgkM — Hockey Daily 365 (@HockeyDaily365) April 10, 2022

With 7:30 remaining in the period Scott Laughton was called for a slashing penalty giving the Ducks their first power play of the game. They took full advantage and were able to take a 3-2 lead after a Trevor Zegras slap shot from the wing.

Trevor Zegras gives Anaheim the 3-2 lead with a nifty one-timer on the power play!#FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/jgYKYBTXAV — Hockey Daily 365 (@HockeyDaily365) April 10, 2022

The Ducks would take that 3-2 lead into the intermission, with one period to play.

3rd Period

Ivan Provorov was able to tie things up at three thanks to some really good work by Nate Thompson, who eventually set Provorov up with a nice give-and-go.

Ivan Provorov ties it back up to start off the third period, beating his man to Thompson's centering pass and sliding the quick shot through Stolarz!#BringItToBroad pic.twitter.com/UpzBrtS2X0 — Hockey Daily 365 (@HockeyDaily365) April 10, 2022

The Ducks took the lead back with 8:22 remaining thanks to a Troy Terry tap in goal that was set up by a highlight reel pass by Trevor Zegras.

Trevor Zegras with the WICKED spin-o-rama dish into the slot to Troy Terry who jams home one-timer to give Anaheim the 4-3 lead in the third!#FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/ZinNYil3Dw — Hockey Daily 365 (@HockeyDaily365) April 10, 2022

The Ducks got their second power play of the night after Ronnie Attard took an interference penalty. The Flyers penalty kill looked sharp however and killed the power play with relative ease.

Just after the penalty kill former Flyer Derrick Grant gave the Ducks a two goal cushion set up by a nice pass from Andrej Sustr. This gave the Ducks a 5-3 lead which they would hold onto for the remainder of the game.

Derek Grant finishes off the gorgeous feed from Andrej Sustr to give Anaheim insurance in the third!#FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/W1bHEvBbUD — Hockey Daily 365 (@HockeyDaily365) April 10, 2022

Final Thoughts

The Flyers came out flying in the first period with two goals early and many more chances. Ducks head coach Dallas Eakins used his time-out early looking to settle his team down. This seemed to calm things down a bit for the Ducks, but the Flyers still dominated the period despite not scoring any additional goals.

The second period was a completely different story however as the Ducks outshot the Flyers 17-4. Konecny had a glorious chance right in front of the net after one of the better passing plays you will see but hit the post. The Ducks continuously put pressure on the Flyers and some defensive mistakes and not great goaltending allowed Anaheim to get back in the game.

The Ducks continued their dominance in the third period despite the Flyers beginning the period with a strong start. The Flyers got away from all the good things they did in the first period. They were getting pucks to the net from all angles but more importantly they were getting bodies in front of Anthony Stolarz making life difficult for him and the Anaheim defense. This coupled with the same defensive miscues we have seen all season is the reason this game slipped out of the Flyers hands tonight.

All in all it was a disappointing night for the Flyers, especially considering the way they started the game. They will be back at it on Tuesday when the travel down to Washington D.C. to take on the Capitals in the front end of a back-to-back.