Tuesday Morning Fly By: May the balls be ever in your favor

*Well well well... Barry Trotz is out of a job. A real Choice by Lou Lamoriello — and only him, apparently! [AP]

*This presents a pretty interesting opportunity for the Flyers, if Barry might want to come here. [BSH]

*But the Flyers will have, one would assume, several competitors in the Barry Trotz market. Most notably, the Winnipeg Jets. [Sportsnet]

*Newest Flyers hire Sami Kapanen has some experience with a Flyers team going from garbage to competitive in one offseason. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Anyway, it’s draft lottery day! The Flyers’ odds at getting the #1 overall are low, in case you forgot. [Inquirer]

*But to be honest? Not winning the lottery might be a good thing this go ‘round. [The Athletic]

*For the laughs, DGB has ranked the best possible outcomes for a number of draft lotto situations. [The Athletic]

*NHL officials have been rather uh... busy so far in these playoffs. Which means a lot of pressure. Which they seem to handle just fine. [ESPN]

*And finally, Claude Giroux. Another piece on the way in which Claude Giroux is absolutely thriving in South Florida. I genuinely love to see it. [ESPN]