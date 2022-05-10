 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Flyperbole: Hello Chuck, Barry Trotz is unemployed

What would you fill the Stanley Cup with if you got a chance to drink from it?

By estebomb and Ryan Quigley
NHL: New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes

Steve and Ryan discuss Brad Marchand’s words for Tony DeAngelo, the NHL playoffs (as of Monday afternoon), the Philadelphia Flyers’ options for head coach now that Barry Trotz is on the market, exit interviews, and more!

