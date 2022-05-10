Flyperbole: Hello Chuck, Barry Trotz is unemployed

Steve and Ryan discuss Brad Marchand’s words for Tony DeAngelo, the NHL playoffs (as of Monday afternoon), the Philadelphia Flyers’ options for head coach now that Barry Trotz is on the market, exit interviews, and more!

Make sure to follow us on twitter @Flyperbole and @ryanquigz. Also, follow @BSH_Radio and don’t forget to rate us on iTunes! You can find the entire Broad Street Hockey audio offerings in the following places: iTunes, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and RSS.