Flyers will pick 5th overall in 2022 NHL Draft

Announced via a dramatic 30-minute television show before Tuesday’s slate of playoff games, the Philadelphia Flyers will select fifth overall in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft.

The Flyers had a 9.5 percent chance at winning the lottery for the first-overall selection, and a 9.4 percent chance at picking second in the draft, before the balls began twirling around. With one of the lottery slots ending up going to the New Jersey Devils, who placed below the Flyers in the odds, they leapfrogged over Philadelphia and pushed them back a spot.

While the Flyers might not get the chance to draft Shane Wright, there is still some possibility that other high-end forwards like Logan Cooley or Juraj Slafkovsky, will be available when they are on the clock on July 7 in Montreal.

The last time the Flyers picked in the top-five selections was in 2017 when they grabbed Nolan Patrick at second overall, and before that, it was James van Riemsdyk in 2007 at second overall as well.