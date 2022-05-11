Wednesday Morning Fly By: Anyone but the Devils

*The big news of the night! The draft lottery is done, the Flyers got jumped by the Devils, and they’ll be picking fifth overall in this year’s draft. [BSH]

*Looking to start reading up on the prospects? Corey Pronman’s got a fresh ranking for the occasion. [The Athletic]

*And some more draft lottery thoughts over at the Athletic, these from the other side of the draft/prospect duo, Scott Wheeler. [The Athletic]

*For your listening pleasure, a fresh Flyperbole, just for you. [BSH]

*Speaking of podcasts, our very own Maddie Campbell made an appearance on the Locked On Flyers podcast to recap the Phantoms’ season. (Spoiler alert: it was not good). [Locked on Flyers]

*The Flyers have a familiar face back in the organization as Sami Kapanen joins their player development and scouting staff. [NBCSP]

*The Panthers are having a tough time against the Capitals in the first round. But why exactly is that happening? Let’s break it dow. [Sportsnet]

*The Vezina finalists are here! [TSN]

*And finally, the end of an era is here. What a run! After 23 seasons, Patrick Marleau is retiring. [The Players’ Tribune]