Thursday Morning Fly By: Go Cats

*In case you missed it, the Draft Lottery is done, the Flyers have the fifth pick, and now the time of mock drafts is upon us. [The Athletic]

*On Oskar Lindblom, and his road back to old form. [The Inquirer]

*The Flyers are in need of a new coach, and they have a wealth of good and interesting options available already. [The Athletic]

*We can’t stop talking about Trotz around here folks! [NBCSP]

*And, if you’re feeling emotionally prepared, let’s check in with our old pal Claude Giroux down in Florida. [The Inquirer]

*Speaking of, he scored a pretty nifty goal in last night’s win over the Capitals. They’re up 3-2 in the series now.

Everyone is so happy for him pic.twitter.com/hU78YIrZKK — Ryan Gilbert (@RGilbertSOP) May 12, 2022

*Shane Wright is almost certain to go first overall in this year’s draft, and he’s confident that he deserves it. [TSN]

*Congrats to Moritz Seider, Michael Bunting, and Trevor Zegras! They’re your Calder finalists. [Sportsnet]

*There’s a Letterkenny spinoff coming, it’s distinctly hockey-focused, and it has some Things To Say. [The Athletic]