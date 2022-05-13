Friday Morning Fly By: Eliminations, anybody?

*We’re still thinking about new coaching candidates for the Flyers, and how about Rick Tocchet? That would be fun right? [NBCSP]

*Speaking of coaches, the NHL may well be nearing time to see its first female coach. [Sportsnet]

*The Flyers may be off, but their peewee team is still getting after it. [The Inquirer]

*The Panthers players may be finding success on the ice in droves this season, but getting butts in seats has been a whole-team effort as well. [The Athletic]

*The NHL Award nominations are rolling in, and the finalists for the Hart have been named. [Sportsnet]

*There’s some potential bad news unfolding for our cross-state rivals, as Sidney Crosby left Wednesday’s game and is being evaluated for an upper body injury, putting his status for Game 6 tonight in question. [Pensburgh]

*With a brand new one-year, $80,000 contract signed with the Buffalo Beauts, Mikyla Grant-Mentis has made history and become the highest paid women’s hockey player. [Sportsnet]

*Irony and aloofness may be in vogue right now, but Jack Campbell’s sincerity and caringness is a breath of fresh air. [The Athletic]